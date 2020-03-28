TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 27th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock.

Shares of TFFP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 25,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

