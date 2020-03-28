The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,190 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

