The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 27th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 275,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,197. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.69%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

