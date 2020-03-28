The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 389.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,159 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of The Western Union worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Shares of WU stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

