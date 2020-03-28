THEKEY Price Down 3% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Bit-Z and LBank. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 3% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $5,191.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,026,820,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.