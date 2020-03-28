Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $1.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005746 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

