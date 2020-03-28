Thore Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,380.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $32,668.94 and $32,380.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00623211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.