ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.56 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $1,286.97 or 0.19394925 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $111.56 million and $119,254.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02506749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194121 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

