Thunder Token (TT) Price Down 41.6% This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $13.39 million and $1.65 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.04941981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036946 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.