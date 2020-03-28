Tidex Token Hits One Day Volume of $1,051.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $748,178.32 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00194507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042355 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

