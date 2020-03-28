TigerCash (TCH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $381,988.50 and approximately $2.39 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

