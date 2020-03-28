TokenPay Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $827,318.71 and $480,714.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Liquid, TOPBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031611 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,012,669 coins and its circulating supply is 16,807,443 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.