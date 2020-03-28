TOKPIE (TKP) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $29,438.89 and $139.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001869 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

