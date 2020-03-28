TOP Price Up 2.9% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, TOP has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $188,435.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02529352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00194356 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

