TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TopBuild by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

