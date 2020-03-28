TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 27th total of 667,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $46,597,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $14,869,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 409,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

