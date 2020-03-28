Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135,765 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.17% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $176,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

