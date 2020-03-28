Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 27th total of 53,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 893,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. 1,155,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 94.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

