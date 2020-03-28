Traders Buy Large Volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Call Options (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 58,571 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 560% compared to the typical volume of 8,874 call options.

Shares of NCLH opened at $12.02 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

