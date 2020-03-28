TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,100 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 27th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $363.01 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.86 and a 200 day moving average of $551.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 over the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

