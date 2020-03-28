Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

