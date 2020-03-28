Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,191,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 27th total of 76,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,826 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,678 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 23,177,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,897,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.15. Transocean has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

