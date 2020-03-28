TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 148.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,929 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.92% of TRI Pointe Group worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.