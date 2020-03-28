Trias Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Trias token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1.68 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trias has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.02509329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00042970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

