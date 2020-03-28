Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news impact score of -4.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE TM opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Trigon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

