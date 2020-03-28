Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Update

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 27th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $630.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

