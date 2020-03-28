Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Triumph Group worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,554,000.

Triumph Group stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $435.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

