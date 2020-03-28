TRON Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. TRON has a total market cap of $752.74 million and approximately $991.40 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, OEX, Bitbns and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.02509933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00194383 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00105604 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Koinex, DigiFinex, Upbit, Tidex, CoinBene, Exmo, Liqui, Bitbns, YoBit, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Zebpay, DragonEX, Fatbtc, Allcoin, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, Coindeal, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Kucoin, RightBTC, Bitfinex, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, DDEX, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, IDCM, Neraex, Huobi, OKEx, Exrates, Cryptopia, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, WazirX, Bithumb, Braziliex, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, BitFlip, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Kryptono, Indodax, OEX, Binance, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, LBank, Rfinex, Ovis, Tokenomy, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Cryptomate, IDAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.