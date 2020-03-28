TRON Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, TRON has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $740.63 million and approximately $993.77 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.02520615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194946 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00102593 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kryptono, OKEx, BitForex, OEX, OpenLedger DEX, Braziliex, Binance, Upbit, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Liqui, Livecoin, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Exrates, Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Coinnest, DragonEX, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Neraex, Tidex, WazirX, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, IDCM, Koinex, BTC-Alpha, Coinrail, Mercatox, RightBTC, IDAX, Rfinex, YoBit, BitFlip, Bibox, Huobi, CoinTiger, Allcoin, Coindeal, Exmo, Bithumb, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Ovis, Fatbtc, Liquid, Tokenomy, CoinEx, Zebpay, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

