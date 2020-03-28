Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Trueblue worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trueblue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.