TrueChain Market Cap Hits $20.43 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00004122 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bithumb and OKEx. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.43 million and $31.00 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.04970461 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00065832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036978 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003623 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.