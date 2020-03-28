TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $92,106.57 and $17,003.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

