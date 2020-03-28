TrueFlip (TFL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,639.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $18,639.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.02514022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194016 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.