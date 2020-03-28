Truegame Hits Market Cap of $237,054.95 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $237,054.95 and $27,065.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

