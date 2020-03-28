TrumpCoin Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $65,950.50 and $130.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008154 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

