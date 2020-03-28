TrustVerse Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $19,756.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.74 or 0.04925935 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00066584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016024 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003566 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.