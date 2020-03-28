TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Holdings Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of TTEC worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TTEC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TTEC by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 69.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $34.40 on Friday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

