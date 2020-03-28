TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Update

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 27th total of 372,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TTEC stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. Equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 12,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TTEC by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TTEC by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Northland Securities began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

