Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Short Interest Update

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 27th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

NASDAQ TUES traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 590,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal d├ęcor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.