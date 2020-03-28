Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Short Interest Update

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 27th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

NASDAQ TUES traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 590,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

