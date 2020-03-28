Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290,843 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220,399 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 574,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 257,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRQ opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $802.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.