TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Reaches $759,004.51

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $759,004.51 and $842,042.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 69,034,409,255 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

