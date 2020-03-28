TurtleNetwork (TN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,150.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $603,390.84 and approximately $1,150.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01440483 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

