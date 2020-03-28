Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWLO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Twilio stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $60,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $310,061.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,272,439 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

