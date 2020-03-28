Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,574,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 27th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $4.62 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,084.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,223,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,713,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 568,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

