Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.18. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $6.25 on Friday, reaching $282.83. The stock had a trading volume of 208,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,401. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.62 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.44.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

