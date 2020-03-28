U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and DDEX. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $129,382.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

