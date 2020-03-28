U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. U.S. Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected U.S. Energy’s analysis:

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.