Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $445,502.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $800,214.55 and $445,502.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.04970461 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00065832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036978 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BitForex, IDEX, YoBit, LBank, BitMart and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.