UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 33,477 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Harley-Davidson worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2,397.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.