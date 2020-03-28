UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

OFC traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,033 shares of company stock valued at $104,073. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

